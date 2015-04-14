East Texas Now Business Break
Suspects at-large after Nacogdoches beating, robbery

By Lane Luckie
Published: Apr. 14, 2015 at 12:09 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are searching for two suspects involved in a beating and robbery Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. the victim was giving a ride to two men he did not know. They left Eastwood Terrace Apartments and later told the victim to pull into a wooded area near Flynn Paint on Northeast Stallings Drive.

According to police, the men attacked the victim and went through his pockets, looking for money. The victim was able to escape and call police.

He was treated at a Nacogdoches hospital for cuts and bruises to the face and head.

The suspects are described as black males in their mid 20s, one light complected and the other dark complected. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department.

