18-wheeler takes out stoplight in south Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A three-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler taking out a stoplight all lanes of traffic on US 59 south of Lufkin for a while Friday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of FM 819.

It appears the wreck involved an 18-wheeler, a Kia sedan and a Chevy pickup.

Both sides of traffic were eventually diverted to outside lanes. The vehicles were in the median but the stoplight fell into the northbound side.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation motorists should use caution as they travel US 59 South and FM 819 near Angelina College. The lights will not be activated for several days because of damage to the system.

Southbound US 59 traffic will flow freely on the highway while motorists on FM 819 will be rerouted.

"The damage on the traffic light system could take up to a week to repair," said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Lufkin District. "Motorists on FM 819 by Angelina College as well as on the east side of FM 819 by the Bible College will be required to stop at the intersection. Once they have stopped, they will only be able to turn right and merge with southbound or northbound traffic. They will not be able to cross over US 59. Those traveling US 59 will flow freely without stopping until the light system is operational."

Motorists are advised to watch for merging traffic and obey all traffic signs. They should also slow down and be prepared for changing traffic patterns. As work on the light system begins, motorists also need to be alert for workers in the area.

