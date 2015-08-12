Trinity Police ‘Lives Matter’ photo gaining popularity across Facebook

TRINITY, TX (KTRE) - Responding to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, a photo of two East Texas police officers is getting a lot of attention on social media. In the picture, Trinity Police Chief Steven Jones and Officer Donald Givens have “His Life Matters” written on each of their palms.

While the image first appeared on the Trinity Police Department Twitter feed on May 6, it didn't pick up traction until being shared by American Conservatives of Color on Monday.

The photo, shared by American Conservatives of Color, has been shared more than 50 thousand times. (Photo source: Facebook)

The political group based in Colorado posted the photo to its Facebook page, and less than 24 hours later it had been shared more than 50 thousand times.

The grassroots 'Black Lives Matter' movement, calling attention to police aggression toward African Americans, has been a part of the national conversation in recent months. Other groups have responded with 'Lives Matter' campaigns of their own.

This isn't the first time the law enforcement duo has been in the national spotlight. Jones and Givens, along with other Trinity officers, were featured in CMT's 2012 reality TV series 'Big Texas Heat.'

