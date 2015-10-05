Church of Wells members due in court for Osteen church heckling incident

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - Members of the Church of Wells will be in court again for a hearing on Monday.

Six members of the Cherokee County group were arrested in June for criminal trespass after a heckling incident at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood church in Houston.

Jacob Gardner, Richard Trudeau, Kevin Fessler, Mark De Rouville, Matthew Martinez, and Randall Valdez were charged.

The six are scheduled for a 9 a.m. arraignment in Judge Bill Harmon’s Harris County courtroom.

Copyright 2015 KTRE. All rights reserved.