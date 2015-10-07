East Texas Now Business Break
Pineywoods Fair kicks off Wednesday with KTRE Ride-A-Mania night

By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 7, 2015 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 7, 2015 at 1:44 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Pineywoods Fair at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Convention Center kicks off Wednesday evening with an opportunity to help feed East Texans in need.

When the midway opens at 4 p.m., the KTRE News team and staff members will be accepting donations of canned goods in exchange for discounted carnival rides.

Source: KTRE staff
All the food collected will benefit area food pantries.

Kellie Thornton, a client of Harvest House, said the support is needed. "A lot of people out here don't have adequate money come into the house to where they have to pay their bills first, so they don't have money left over to buy adequate food for their children."

Source: KTRE staff
Fair-goers who donate three canned goods will receive a five dollar discount on $20 armbands for rides during KTRE Ride-A-Mania night. Armbands will be sold until 9 p.m.

The fair runs daily through Sunday. A full schedule of competitions, music, and carnival activities can be found here.

