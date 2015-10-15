East Texas Now Business Break
ETX hospitals use ‘power of pink’ to raise breast cancer awareness

By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 15, 2015 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 15, 2015 at 9:54 AM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Two Deep East Texas hospitals are supporting breast cancer awareness Thursday through the power of pink.

CHI Saint Luke's Hospital in Lufkin is hosting its Power of Pink luncheon at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. At 11:30 a.m., a motivational speaker will kick off lunch. Winners of the 7th annual Art Bra contest will also be unveiled.

Judges score the Art Bra competition sponsored by CHI St. Luke's hospital on October 7....
Judges score the Art Bra competition sponsored by CHI St. Luke's hospital on October 7. (Source: KTRE staff)

Nacogdoches Medical Center is hosting its annual Simply Pink breast cancer awareness fashion show and fundraiser at the Nacogdoches Civic Center. At 6:00 p.m., the event will feature latest trends from area boutiques and several speakers will take the stage.

Copyright 2015 KTRE. All rights reserved.

