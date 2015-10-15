East Texas Now Business Break
Trinity residents respond to pedestrian struck, killed by passing train

By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 15, 2015 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 15, 2015 at 10:10 PM CDT
TRINITY, TX (KTRE) - Law enforcement are investigating the death of a pedestrian killed by a train Wednesday evening in Trinity. Some residents remember seeing 49-year-old Daniel Wars just moments before his death.

Trinity residents who live near the train tracks that lead into town are familiar with the sounds of train traffic.

"I hear them all day. Probably every 20 or 30 minutes all day all night long," said Judy Harger, a Trinity resident.

Yesterday evening, around 6:20, the train tracks gave off a sound of tragedy.

"It was loud. I never heard anything like it. I knew something was wrong. I never heard a song like that before," Harger said.

Wars, of Trinity, was walking on the tracks between Madison Street and Caroline Street when he was struck by a train traveling northbound. Those who had just seen Daniel said it's surreal.

Source: Daniel Wars family
Source: Daniel Wars family

"Lights and police. It was almost instant. You heard the noise, and five minutes later, it was commotion everywhere," Harger said.

"He was over here with some friends. He had been outside all day laughing and joking," Harger said.

"He was sitting on his porch, and I waved at him. That's the last time I saw him," said Althea Murray, Daniel's friend.

His family and friends simply described him as a good guy.

"Daniel was a sweetheart. He was very helpful, kind, and sharing," Murray said.

Residents said the tragedy reveals how short life can be.

"An hour later he's gone. It really bothered me. It bothered me all night. I couldn't sleep," Harger said.

Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Hayne Huffman and Precinct 2 Judge Lyle Stubbs responded.

Wars was pronounced dead at the scene. Trinity Authorities say an autopsy will be completed in Beaumont to piece this together. A donation fund has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

If you would like to donate you can go to any Huntington State Bank location and say you would like to give a donation to John Heath to help pay for the funeral expenses.

Copyright 2015 KTRE. All rights reserved.

