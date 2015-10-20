Public invited to ribbon-cutting for Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - After five years of fundraising, an Angelina County women’s health clinic is ready to show off its new location Tuesday.

The Pregnancy Help Center in Lufkin was able to raise $30 thousand in just 10 days to make the move from their old location on South Bynum Street. A anonymous donor pledged an additional $30 thousand to the project.

The non-profit organization, which provides free pregnancy and parenting services, opened its new Gaslight Boulevard facility on September 30.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Refreshments and door prizes will be given away and tours will be offered until 6 p.m.

