East Texas sports greats to be honored at Lufkin Pro Day

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Some of the biggest names in East Texas sports history will share the stage Thursday night. The Lufkin Pro Day banquet will honor another class of elite athletes and coaches.

Honorees for 2015 are baseball trainer Bud Maddux, Dunbar High coach Oscar Kennedy, and former Green Bay Packers player and Diboll great Jermichael Finley.

The celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin.

Part of the proceeds from the event will go to a $500 scholarship for an Angelina County high school senior.

