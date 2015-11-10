E. Texas ‘Star Wars’ fan who saw movie early loses battle with cancer

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches native who was granted his dying wish of seeing an early screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens passed away in his sleep, according to his wife.

Early Tuesday, Ashley Fleetwood shared news of Daniel's passing on her Facebook profile, saying, "Daniel put up an amazing fight to the very end. He is now one with God and with the force. He passed in his sleep and in peace. He will always be my idol and my hero. Please hug uncle Marc for me and give Lucy lots of kisses. Rest in peace my love." She also posted a photo of their "last selfie." Daniel Fleetwood, 32, of Spring, grew up in Nacogdoches and later earned an undergraduate and a master's degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. In July, he was diagnosed with a rare form of connective tissue cancer called spindle cell sarcoma.

Last Wednesday, movie director JJ Abrams called Daniel to inform him that his Star Wars wish would be granted.

Fleetwood's dream first gained international attention through a social media campaign using the hashtag, #ForceForDaniel. Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Peter Mayhew, and John Boyega threw their support behind the effort.

Daniel Fleetwood was diagnosed with a rare form of connective tissue cancer. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Ashley Fleetwood said three people came to their Houston-area home last Thursday with an unedited copy of the movie.

"Lastly, I want to thank ALL the amazing people who helped make this happen. Thank you beyond words," Ashley said. "May the force be with you all."

