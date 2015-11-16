Angelina Co. man goes on trial for wife’s stabbing death

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The murder trial of an Angelina County man accused of killing his wife will get underway Monday morning.

At 9 a.m., attorneys and prosecutors are scheduled to make opening statements in the trial of Richard Wayne Taylor. He is charged with murder in the 2013 death of his wife, Shirley Taylor.

Lufkin Police say he stabbed Shirley multiple times at the Ministry In Action Living Center, before his capture in Corrigan.

Taylor is being held in the Angelina County jail on $500 thousand bond.

