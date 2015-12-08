Nacogdoches ISD to consider possible grade alignment at upcoming meetings

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - With a recent bond election failing, Nacogdoches Independent School District officials are seeking public input on alternative solutions.

Nacogdoches ISD parents and members of the community are invited to attend a meeting Tuesday night to hear discussion about possible grade alignment for the 2016-2017 school year. The proposals would do away with current kindergarten through fifth grade elementary schools and two middle schools.

"We value your opinions and participation in these efforts," the school district said in news release. "We are striving to do what is best for the students, educators and community of Nacogdoches ISD."

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the Thomas J. Rusk Elementary School campus. Another meeting will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Brooks Quinn Jones Cafeteria.

Copyright 2015 KTRE. All rights reserved.