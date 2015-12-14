East Texas Now Business Break
Trinity Co. sheriff: Man killed son over pack of cigarettes, tried to kill self

By Lane Luckie
Published: Dec. 14, 2015 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 14, 2015 at 7:33 PM CST
TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Trinity County authorities are investigating what they believe is a murder-attempted suicide that stemmed from a fight over a pack of cigarettes that occurred Sunday night.

Sunday evening at about 6:45 p.m., Trinity County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a family violence call in the Jungle Village subdivision on the north end of Lake Livingston, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

One of the first deputies on the scene heard a gunshot and entered the home, where he found a wounded man on the ground. He drug the man to safety.

Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office
David Rode, 28, of Trinity, died as a result of his injuries.

Wallace said his deputies knew there was an armed man still inside. The suspect, who was later identified as Allen Rode, barricaded himself in a back room, and TCSO deputies later found him with a shotgun and a self-inflicted wound to his jaw.

Allen Rode, 52, of Trinity, is David Rode's father, Wallace said. He said the two men had been fighting over a pack of cigarettes, adding that his deputies had been to the home on family violence-related calls several times. No officers were injured.

Wallace said if Allen Rode recovers, he will be facing a murder charge. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating.

Copyright 2015 KTRE. All rights reserved.

