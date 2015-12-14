Jury selection to begin in Nacogdoches capital murder trial

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A second jury will be selected Monday for an East Texas man’s capital murder trial after new evidence was discovered. Decobie Durden is accused of shooting two of his friends, Deveston Flemon and William Cole, in January 2014 at the Eastwood Terrace Apartments in Nacogdoches.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators Durden got in an argument with Flemon and shot him in the head. Cole tried to leave and that is when Durden may have shot him in the back.

Deveston Flemon and William Cole (Source: TDCJ and Nacogdoches County Jail)

Durden's case was continued in September after new evidence was presented.

Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. in Judge Ed Klein's courtroom. The trial is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

If convicted, Durden would automatically receive a life sentence due to the capital murder charge.

