Lufkin man to learn punishment for federal charges in luxury car crash

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A Lufkin man is scheduled to learn his punishment Tuesday morning for driving a multi-million dollar car into a lagoon, then claiming it on his insurance.

In October 2009, Andy House drove a 2006 Bugatti Veyron into a Galveston County waterway, initially claiming he became distracted by a pelican. The wreck happened about a month after House purchased the vehicle and insured it for $2.2 million.

Other drivers recorded the crash on Interstate 45, near La Marque, and uploaded the video to YouTube, which has since grabbed more than 7 million views.

In August, House pleaded guilty to a federal charge of wire mail fraud, which could carry a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

After several continuances in the case, House is set to appear at the U.S. Courthouse in Lufkin at 10:45 a.m.

