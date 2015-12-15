East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin man to learn punishment for federal charges in luxury car crash

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Dec. 15, 2015 at 12:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A Lufkin man is scheduled to learn his punishment Tuesday morning for driving a multi-million dollar car into a lagoon, then claiming it on his insurance.

In October 2009, Andy House drove a 2006 Bugatti Veyron into a Galveston County waterway, initially claiming he became distracted by a pelican. The wreck happened about a month after House purchased the vehicle and insured it for $2.2 million.

Other drivers recorded the crash on Interstate 45, near La Marque, and uploaded the video to YouTube, which has since grabbed more than 7 million views.

In August, House pleaded guilty to a federal charge of wire mail fraud, which could carry a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

After several continuances in the case, House is set to appear at the U.S. Courthouse in Lufkin at 10:45 a.m.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Hunting dogs can be used for certain game in the state of Texas but officials say conflicts can...
Officials discuss hunting with dogs and landowners’ rights
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with a few showers today
These “risky behaviors” include things like eating indoors at restaurants or bars, family...
TAMU study: 60% of Americans engaged in “risky behavior” before COVID vaccines were available
William Davis trial day 11
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
FCA Night of Faith 2019
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
East Texas Gas Producers Association hosted a meeting on Tuesday at Panola College in Carthage.
East Texas Gas Producers Association gets cybersecurity tips from U.S. Secret Service agent