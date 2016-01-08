Lufkin man to plead guilty to child sex crime

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A Lufkin man is expected to plead guilty Friday to a child sex crime.

Angelina County Sheriff's deputies arrested Sean Wood in March after the victim's mother contacted sheriff's investigators, claiming she had found inappropriate text messages on her 14-year-old daughter's computer. The girl admitted to having sex with Wood on two occasions.

Wood is scheduled to enter a guilty plea at 9:00 a.m. in the Angelina County Courthouse.

