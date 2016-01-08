East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin man to plead guilty to child sex crime

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Jan. 8, 2016 at 12:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A Lufkin man is expected to plead guilty Friday to a child sex crime.

Angelina County Sheriff's deputies arrested Sean Wood in March after the victim's mother contacted sheriff's investigators, claiming she had found inappropriate text messages on her 14-year-old daughter's computer. The girl admitted to having sex with Wood on two occasions.

Wood is scheduled to enter a guilty plea at 9:00 a.m. in the Angelina County Courthouse.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash