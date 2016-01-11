East Texas Now Business Break
Angelina Co. commissioner to enter plea in abuse of capacity case

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jan. 11, 2016 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 11, 2016 at 12:56 PM CST
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - An Angelina County official is expected to enter a plea Monday on charges of abusing his position. Precinct 3 county commissioner Robert Loggins is accused of using county equipment on his daughter’s private property.

In October, a grand jury indicted Loggins on two misdemeanor charges of abuse of official capacity. The investigation started when a neighbor said he caught Loggins in the act and recorded it on his phone.

Loggins is scheduled to enter a plea in the case at 2:00 p.m. in Judge Bob Inselmann's court.

