Houston County to address roads, bridges deemed unsafe

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Rough roads are the talk this week in Houston County.

The Texas Department of Transportation has deemed some bridges in the county unsafe. County commissioners will meet Tuesday to address 10 roads which could be closed for as long as four months during replacement projects.

One of the major issues at hand is determining alternate routes for those living in the area.

Commissioners will take up the issue at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

