Lufkin road work to impact travel Wednesday, Thursday

Construction projects could cause some traffic tie-ups for motorists in Lufkin on Wednesday and...
Construction projects could cause some traffic tie-ups for motorists in Lufkin on Wednesday and Thursday.
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jan. 13, 2016 at 10:22 AM CST
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Construction projects could cause some traffic tie-ups for motorists in Lufkin on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the ongoing construction on the north side of Lufkin continues, the Texas Department of Transportation has a minor project on the city's south side.

Wednesday, crews will be working on the southbound direct connector from Loop 287 to U.S. Highway 59 as barrier walls are straightened.

Thursday, the northbound direct connector will be closed for the same work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in those areas and prepare for possible delays.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.

