Police: Nacogdoches toddler thrown from hood of vehicle

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police are investigating a child thrown from a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., witnesses reported a three-year-old girl on the hood of a vehicle on the 700 block of Harris Street and rolled off the vehicle when it turned onto Lock Street.

The toddler was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

When officers located the girl’s mother, she said the child was left at home with an adult. Nacogdoches Police said they learned a 12-year-old was allowed to drive a vehicle with a description matching the one in the incident.

Child Protective Services are now involved in the investigation.

