Lufkin/ Angelina Co. Chamber of Commerce to host 96th annual banquet

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Jan. 28, 2016 at 1:10 PM CST
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin/ Angelina County Chamber of Commerce will honor area businesses and individuals at its 96th annual banquet Thursday night.

Each year, business leaders and county officials come together to reflect on the past year and look forward to the next.

The Chamber will recognize different members of the community, awarding the 'Diplomat of the Year,' 'Angelina Award' and the 'Golden Anvil Award.' The event kicks off with a reception at 6:30 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention center in downtown Lufkin, followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m.

