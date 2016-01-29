East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Hemphill museum to hold memorial on anniversary of Shuttle Columbia tragedy

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jan. 29, 2016 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 29, 2016 at 1:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - East Texans will remember the lives lost in the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy in a memorial service in Hemphill on Monday.

The seven member crew of STS-107 was killed when the shuttle broke apart over East Texas 13 years ago. At 7:45 a.m., the Patricia Huffman Smith NASA 'Remembering Columbia' museum will hold a memorial service to reflect on the events of February 1, 2003.

The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA 'Remembering Columbia' museum is located on Sabine Street in...
The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA 'Remembering Columbia' museum is located on Sabine Street in Hemphill. (Source: KTRE staff)

Columbia's seven-member crew perished just minutes before concluding their 16-day science mission with a scheduled landing at Kennedy Space Center. On board the spacecraft were: Commander Rick Husband, Pilot Willie McCool, Payload Commander Michael Anderson, Mission Specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark, and Payload Specialist Ilan Ramon, Israel's first astronaut.

Monday's program will coincide with the 5th anniversary of the opening of the 3,400-square-foot facility. Inside, exhibits chronicle each of Columbia 28 missions and crews, even displaying personal items belonging to the STS-107 crew and two volunteers who were killed in the search.

Classes in the museum's Digital Learning Center are taught live through video conferencing with NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA has even donated surplus Shuttle parts to help illustrate how Columbia met its eventual demise.

The museum will offer free admission to visitors on Monday. (Source: KTRE staff)
The museum will offer free admission to visitors on Monday. (Source: KTRE staff)

The museum also tells the story of the thousands of volunteers from East Texas and around the country who took part in a months-long recovery effort.

Free admission will be offered to all museum visitors on Monday.

For more information on the museum, visit http://www.nasacolumbiamuseum.com/.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

Latest News

Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash
Milton Affidavit
Milton Affidavit