Fire burning at rural Nacogdoches Co. oil collection site

By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 4, 2016 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 4, 2016 at 7:25 AM CST
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Multiple Nacogdoches County fire departments are working to extinguish a fire at an oil well collection site west of Lake Nacogdoches.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Douglass and Lake Nacogdoches volunteer fire departments were called to an unmanned station on County Road 777, southeast of Douglass.

A tank at the rural site is still burning, however, firefighters were able to put out flames that had spread to an adjacent patch of grass.

No homes are threatened by the fire, according to a Nacogdoches County Sheriff's deputy at the scene, who also said the well itself appears to be secure.

Residents in the area reported hearing a loud boom that shook their homes.

No one was injured, the deputy said.

