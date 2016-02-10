Fire at SFA Student Center under investigation

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A fire that damaged the food court area of the Stephen F. Austin State University Student Center Tuesday evening is under investigation.

A small fire activated a single fire sprinkler in a kitchen area on the first floor of the Baker Pattillo Student Center around 9:00 p.m., according to a news release. The building's fire suppression system was activated and the building was evacuated. No injuries were reported, the release stated. The SFA University Police Department and Nacogdoches Fire Department responded.

"There was only minor damage from the fire, and the smoke was cleared by the smoke evacuation system," said Dr. Steve Westbrook, vice president for university affairs.

A broken pipe on the third floor caused flooding in several student organization offices, which also affected the second and first floors of the building.

The University says some food services on the first floor atrium of the building will be temporarily closed until further cleaning and inspection. Retailers affected include: Urban Bricks Pizza, Sushic, the C-Store, Great American Cookies, Chick-fil-A and Marble Slab Creamery.

It's unclear how long clean up will take in other parts of the building.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.