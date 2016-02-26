Nacogdoches teaching community to clean historic headstones

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Headstones in the historic Oak Grove Cemetery will be cleaned by Nacogdoches residents on Friday.

About 30 headstones will be cleaned at this first headstone cleaning workshop, sponsored by the City of Nacogdoches and Friends of Historic Nacogdoches, Inc.

Unique cleaning solutions and gentle brushes will be used, all under the guidance of a cemetery preservationist.

"Right now there's 100 plus years of dirt, debris, mold, lichen that have all grown on these headstones because they are old stones," said Jessica Sowell, Nacogdoches Assistant Historic Sites Manager. "They haven't been cleaned regularly, so by removing all this debris you're actually able to read the inscriptions again and hopefully it will lengthen the life of the headstones."

Guests are invited to watch the cleaning from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. The next cemetery cleaning workshop will be in May.

Registration is available through the Nacogdoches Historic Sites Department.

