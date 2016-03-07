East Texas Now Business Break
Murder trial set to begin for Polk Co. cabin homicide

By Lane Luckie
Published: Mar. 7, 2016 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2016 at 12:17 PM CST
POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The man accused of killing a woman at an East Texas cabin is going to trial Monday.

Polk County authorities found the body of 25-year-old Andrea Piwko at the Lakewood Cabins. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The killing happened last July at the Lakewood Cabins, located off FM 3277 in the Scenic Loop area of Polk County. Authorities say Christopher Williams, 38, killed his roommate, 25-year-old Andrea Piwko, then called 911 and left the scene before first responders arrived.

Williams was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Polk County Courthouse in Livingston.

