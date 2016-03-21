Early morning rally celebrates SFA Lumberjacks’ historic basketball season
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Lumberjacks are back home in Nacogdoches after a historic march in the Big Dance.
Around 2 a.m. Monday, the men's basketball team arrived at William R. Johnson Coliseum to a crowd of more than a hundred cheering fans and family members.
Players, coaches and staff chartered a flight from New York City to Shreveport after the team's last second 76-75 loss to Notre Dame Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Fans holding signs cheered as Head Coach Brad Underwood stepped off the motor coach. Players and staff members stood in the near-freezing cold temperatures to sign autographs and take photos.
This season's success marks four consecutive Southland Conference titles and three straight NCAA Tournament appearances for the Lumberjacks.
