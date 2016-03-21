Early morning rally celebrates SFA Lumberjacks’ historic basketball season

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Lumberjacks are back home in Nacogdoches after a historic march in the Big Dance.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, the men's basketball team arrived at William R. Johnson Coliseum to a crowd of more than a hundred cheering fans and family members.

Players, coaches and staff chartered a flight from New York City to Shreveport after the team's last second 76-75 loss to Notre Dame Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Lumberjacks team members sign autographs for fans outside Johnson Coliseum. (Source: SFA Basketball)

Fans holding signs cheered as Head Coach Brad Underwood stepped off the motor coach. Players and staff members stood in the near-freezing cold temperatures to sign autographs and take photos.

This season's success marks four consecutive Southland Conference titles and three straight NCAA Tournament appearances for the Lumberjacks.

