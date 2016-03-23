East Texas family teaches Easter Bunny how to ‘dab’

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - An East Texas family got an unforgettable picture with the Easter Bunny.

Melissa Garza Paxon took her kids to the Lufkin Mall for a photo with the Easter Bunny last week and left with a pose worth a thousand words.

The Paxon family pictured with the Easter Bunny at the Lufkin Mall. (Source: Facebook)

She says her boys asked the Easter Bunny if he would join them in “Dabbin’,” a dance fad made famous by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and other celebrities through social media.

The bunny obliged and the image has gained a lot of attention from Paxon’s family and friends on her Facebook profile.

