Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo kicks off annual competition Thursday night

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Family fun, great food, and fierce competition are coming to the Nacogdoches County Expo Center Thursday night as the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show kicks off.

The PRCA event will feature bareback riders, saddle bronc riders, barrel racing, steer wrestling, bull riding, tie-down roping, and team roping. Special acts include the Bobby Kerr mustang act and Rudy Burns.

The Mutton Bustin' competition for children starts at 7:00 p.m. Thursday. (Source: KTRE staff)

Admission Thursday night is free, but a two dollar donation is suggested. The action starts at 7:45 p.m., but families are encouraged to arrive an hour earlier for the mutton busting competition at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets sold Friday and Saturday night are $7 for children ages 4 to 7 and $10 for adults. Two-day armbands will be sold for $15.

The rodeo runs each night through Saturday, which is 'Tough Enough To Wear Pink' night, where attendees are asked to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.