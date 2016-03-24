Alleged killer of Lufkin toddler seeks exclusion of confession in upcoming trial

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The man accused of killing a Lufkin toddler last August will appear in court Thursday to ask a judge to throw out his confession.

17-year-old Bobby Woods, Junior is charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler.

Mason Cuttler (Source: Family photo)

An arrest affidavit shows Woods confessed to pushing Mason into a pond on the family's property off Highway 103 East and watched him drown.

It also states Woods told officials he wanted Mason to die because his girlfriend was pregnant and he wanted to make room in the house for his unborn child.

Sheriff Greg Sanches said Woods was a member of three families who lived in the house with Mason.

Jury selection for his trial is set for April fourth in Angelina County.

