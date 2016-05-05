Multi-county chase ends with vehicle crashing into Trinity Co. courthouse

Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - A law enforcement chase spanning multiple counties ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the Trinity County Courthouse.

The pursuit, involving several agencies, began late Wednesday night in Angelina County and ended with the tan-colored Lincoln Town Car crashing into a concrete wheelchair access ramp on the northwest side of the courthouse in Groveton.

Etoyle Rigsby, 35, of Corrigan, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Etoyle Rigsby

Details on his condition or possible charges were not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. More information on the suspect will be released Thursday, Wallace said.

