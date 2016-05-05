East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Multi-county chase ends with vehicle crashing into Trinity Co. courthouse

By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 5, 2016 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: May. 5, 2016 at 7:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office
Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - A law enforcement chase spanning multiple counties ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the Trinity County Courthouse.

The pursuit, involving several agencies, began late Wednesday night in Angelina County and ended with the tan-colored Lincoln Town Car crashing into a concrete wheelchair access ramp on the northwest side of the courthouse in Groveton.

Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office
Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office

Etoyle Rigsby, 35, of Corrigan, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Etoyle Rigsby (Source: KTRE Staff)
Etoyle Rigsby (Source: KTRE Staff)

Details on his condition or possible charges were not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office
Source: Trinity County Sheriff's Office

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. More information on the suspect will be released Thursday, Wallace said.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

Latest News

Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash
Milton Affidavit
Milton Affidavit