Nacogdoches ISD board accepts resignation of superintendent Fred Hayes

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Independent School District has accepted the resignation of superintendent Fred Hayes, a school board member confirmed.

Board President Steve Green, who represents District IV, confirmed the resignation was submitted and approved by a 4-1 vote at Thursday night's meeting.

"I agree with the end result of the motion, but I do not agree with all of the terms for how it is getting there," District V board member Russell Smith stated in the meeting.

Parents and staff have been critical of Hayes' leadership in recent months. During the meeting, former teachers and graduates expressed grievances over the current environment in Nacogdoches schools.

School attorney Wayne Haglund said Hayes' resignation takes effect on June 30, but he will use vacation days until then. Haglund said Hayes will get a cash settlement, but the amount will not be disclosed until the paperwork is complete next week.

"It was all very amicable," Haglund said. "We've been working on this for a week or so with his lawyer, but it was just not something we could talk about. He's seeking other employment and we wish him well in that."

Hayes was hired in 2011 after the retirement of Dr. Rodney Hutto, previously serving as Athens ISD superintendent. He is a former high school principal for Clear Creek ISD and the Jacksonville and Tyler school districts. A member of the Texas Association of School Administrators, he is a past Texas Association of Secondary School Principals' High School Principal of the Year and Region IV Principal of the Year.

Hayes earned his doctorate and Master of Education from Baylor University and the University of Texas at Tyler, respectively.

Hayes has not responded to an earlier request for comment.

