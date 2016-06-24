East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Angelina County mobile home gutted by fire

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 24, 2016 at 6:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - An Angelina County mobile home was heavily damaged by fire before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze Thursday evening.

Fire crews from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department were called to the home on Farm to Market Road 1194.

Four units from the department responded to the scene.

Information on the extent of the damage to the structure or the condition of any possible occupants was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

Latest News

Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash
Veteran Tiny Home Program
WATCH: New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans