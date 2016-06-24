Angelina County mobile home gutted by fire

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - An Angelina County mobile home was heavily damaged by fire before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze Thursday evening.

Fire crews from the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department were called to the home on Farm to Market Road 1194.

Four units from the department responded to the scene.

Information on the extent of the damage to the structure or the condition of any possible occupants was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

