Traffic diverted around burning 18-wheeler in S. Lufkin

Lufkin fire crews are monitoring a smoldering delivery truck that caught fire on South First...
Lufkin fire crews are monitoring a smoldering delivery truck that caught fire on South First Street early Thursday.
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 30, 2016 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 30, 2016 at 7:53 AM CDT
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin fire crews are monitoring a smoldering delivery truck that caught fire on South First Street early Thursday.

FedEx Freight driver Chris Tolson stopped his truck in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 between Whitehouse and South Medford Drive and noticed flames coming from the vehicle. Tolson said another motorist flagged him down because the truck was sparking, so he detached the cab from the two trailers and waited for first responders to arrive.

The Lufkin Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. However, a large amount of smoke is still pouring from the smoldering trailer, which was transporting oil products, according to Tolson. No injuries were reported. Northbound U.S. Highway 59 traffic is being moved to the outside lane around the scene as law HazMat crews work to clear the roadway.

The work is expected to be completed by 6:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

