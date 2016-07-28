East Texas Now Business Break
Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jul. 28, 2016 at 6:23 AM CDT
POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager reported missing earlier this month.

Angel Martin, 16, was last seen in the Livingston area on July 12.The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not immediately available.

Martin is described as a 5′1″ biracial female, weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes with pierced ears and right cartilage.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts should call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810.

