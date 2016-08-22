East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA's tobacco, vape free campus policy to take effect Monday

By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 22, 2016 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 22, 2016 at 7:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A new tobacco and vape policy takes effect Monday on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus in Nacogdoches.

The revised policy, which bans the use of all tobacco and vape products, was approved by the SFA Board of Regents in January. The SFA Student Government Association and SFA Faculty Senate first approved a resolution to establish SFA as a tobacco-free campus in October 2015.

The policy states:

Effective August 22, 2016, Stephen F. Austin State University is a tobacco and vape free campus. The use of all tobacco and vape products (including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookahs, blunts, pipes, snuff, and any other tobacco or vape related product) is prohibited on all property that is owned, leased, occupied, or controlled by Stephen F. Austin State University. Additionally, the sale or free sampling of tobacco or vape products is prohibited on university property. This policy applies to all employees, students, university affiliates, contractors, and visitors.

Enforcement of the policy will rely on education, awareness and a spirit of cooperation, according to the university's website. "Individuals noticing violations of the policy should strive to be non-confrontational and respectful to tobacco users when communicating this policy."

The university also plans to offer and promote tobacco prevention and education programming for students and faculty.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Hunting dogs can be used for certain game in the state of Texas but officials say conflicts can...
Officials discuss hunting with dogs and landowners’ rights
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including...
Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with a few showers today
These “risky behaviors” include things like eating indoors at restaurants or bars, family...
TAMU study: 60% of Americans engaged in “risky behavior” before COVID vaccines were available
William Davis trial day 11
MURDER TRIAL DAY 11: Pulmonologist testifies on manner of patient deaths
FCA Night of Faith 2019
Fields of Faith events set around East Texas Wednesday Night
East Texas Gas Producers Association hosted a meeting on Tuesday at Panola College in Carthage.
East Texas Gas Producers Association gets cybersecurity tips from U.S. Secret Service agent