SFA's tobacco, vape free campus policy to take effect Monday

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A new tobacco and vape policy takes effect Monday on the Stephen F. Austin State University campus in Nacogdoches.

The revised policy, which bans the use of all tobacco and vape products, was approved by the SFA Board of Regents in January. The SFA Student Government Association and SFA Faculty Senate first approved a resolution to establish SFA as a tobacco-free campus in October 2015.

The policy states:

Effective August 22, 2016, Stephen F. Austin State University is a tobacco and vape free campus. The use of all tobacco and vape products (including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookahs, blunts, pipes, snuff, and any other tobacco or vape related product) is prohibited on all property that is owned, leased, occupied, or controlled by Stephen F. Austin State University. Additionally, the sale or free sampling of tobacco or vape products is prohibited on university property. This policy applies to all employees, students, university affiliates, contractors, and visitors.

Enforcement of the policy will rely on education, awareness and a spirit of cooperation, according to the university's website. "Individuals noticing violations of the policy should strive to be non-confrontational and respectful to tobacco users when communicating this policy."

The university also plans to offer and promote tobacco prevention and education programming for students and faculty.



