Teen arrested for online threat against Livingston school district

By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 4, 2016 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 4, 2016 at 8:42 AM CDT
LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - A teenager is in custody after making an online threat against the Livingston Independent School District, police say.

Around 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, police arrested an unidentified 14-year-old male for making a threatening post on social media.

Livingston ISD was made aware of the threat around 8:34 p.m. Monday and immediately contacted law enforcement to open an investigation, the district stated in a news release.

Livingston ISD superintendent Brent Hawkins said school would continue on Tuesday.

"We have been made aware of a social media statement that is traveling around the state making threats to school districts and campuses including our own high school campus. We are currently working with the Livingston Police Department on the investigation of this criminal act, but it has not been found as credible. Please know that we take all threats seriously, the safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority. The district in cooperation with law enforcement partners have both strategic and emergency plans in place to address these situations. We will continue to monitor the situation, and out of an abundance of caution, school will continue as usual."

Livingston Police worked with Facebook and Livingston ISD to determine the validity of the threat and identify the suspect, who identified himself as "Larry Brown" on his Facebook page.

The boy is charged with Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony.

"The Livingston Police Department considers any threats of this nature a very high priority and will aggressively pursue the investigation to ensure the safety of the faculty and students of LISD," the department stated in a news release.

While the nature of this threat is unconfirmed, other schools and law enforcement around the country are dealing with a wave of various online threats from individuals dressed as clowns.

