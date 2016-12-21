East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin PD: Shotgun-wielding suspects rob Family Dollar store

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Dec. 21, 2016 at 1:51 AM CST
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Police are searching for four suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store on South Timberland Drive Tuesday night.

According to to investigators, three black males wearing black hoodies walked into the store in the Timberland Shopping Center around 9:49 p.m., while a fourth suspect waited outside.

Source: Lufkin Police Department
Source: Lufkin Police Department

The men wielded a sawed-off shotgun and robbed the cashier and a customer of an undisclosed amount of money, a news release stated.

Witnesses told officers the group fled on foot, heading south behind Timberland Discount Pharmacy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lufkin Police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

