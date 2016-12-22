East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

1 person dead after Houston County wreck involving car, stretch Hummer

By Lane Luckie and Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 22, 2016 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 22, 2016 at 11:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 39-year-old Crockett man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a wreck involving a stretch Hummer and a Chevrolet car that occurred on State Highway 19 near Lovelady Wednesday night. Three other people were injured in the collision.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ahmad McCullough has been identified as the driver of the Chevrolet. After the wreck, McCullough was transported to the Conroe Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10: 51 p.m. Wednesday.

State troopers are investigating a major two-vehicle wreck on Texas Highway 19 in Houston County.

Around 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash, more than a mile south of Lovelady.

According to DPS, a 2010 Chevy passenger car was traveling northbound on SH 19, when it crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Hummer limousine driven by Dawood Wahdat, 54, of Katy, head-on. a press release stated. The stretch Hummer was carrying multiple passengers at the time.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a Conroe hospital by helicopter, a news release stated. Percival Strange, 31, of Crockett, was a passenger in the Chevrolet, and he was taken to Timberland Hospital in Crockett along with one passenger from the Hummer. Wahdat and the injured passenger from the Hummer were both treated and released.

No other injuries were reported, according to the pres release.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash