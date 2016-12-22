1 person dead after Houston County wreck involving car, stretch Hummer

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A 39-year-old Crockett man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a wreck involving a stretch Hummer and a Chevrolet car that occurred on State Highway 19 near Lovelady Wednesday night. Three other people were injured in the collision.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ahmad McCullough has been identified as the driver of the Chevrolet. After the wreck, McCullough was transported to the Conroe Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10: 51 p.m. Wednesday.

State troopers are investigating a major two-vehicle wreck on Texas Highway 19 in Houston County.

Around 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash, more than a mile south of Lovelady.

According to DPS, a 2010 Chevy passenger car was traveling northbound on SH 19, when it crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Hummer limousine driven by Dawood Wahdat, 54, of Katy, head-on. a press release stated. The stretch Hummer was carrying multiple passengers at the time.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a Conroe hospital by helicopter, a news release stated. Percival Strange, 31, of Crockett, was a passenger in the Chevrolet, and he was taken to Timberland Hospital in Crockett along with one passenger from the Hummer. Wahdat and the injured passenger from the Hummer were both treated and released.

No other injuries were reported, according to the pres release.

Copyright 2016 KTRE. All rights reserved.