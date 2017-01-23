East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Memorial service, new museum exhibits planned for 14th anniv. of Shuttle Columbia tragedy

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Jan. 23, 2017 at 8:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Patricia Huffman Smith ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum in Hemphill is preparing to mark the 14th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy.

On February 1, 2003, seven astronauts aboard Shuttle Columbia were killed when it broke apart over East Texas. Columbia's crew included: Commander Rick Husband, Pilot Willie McCool, Payload Commander Michael Anderson, Mission Specialists Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark, and Payload Specialist Ilan Ramon, Israel's first astronaut.

Next Wednesday, a memorial service led by master of ceremonies Steve Mills will begin at 7:45 a.m. Pat Smith will be the guest speaker. Several dignitaries are scheduled to attend, including Hemphill City Manager Don Iles, Sabine County Judge Daryl Melton, and several former and current NASA employees.

Ahead of the February 1 event, museum staff and volunteers have been adding new materials to displays, as well as re-arranging existing pieces. A new astronaut cutout will allow guests to take pictures behind the image, as if they were inside a space suit.

Volunteer Michael Dickerson, who is currently finishing a master's degree in History, is finalizing a presentation which will be sent to NASA for voice overs, then produced to be shown to museum visitors.

The Patricia Huffman Smith 'Remembering Columbia' Museum, a 3,400-square-foot facility that opened in 2011, features exhibits that chronicle each of Columbia 28 missions and crews.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5.00 per adult and $3.00 per student, however, fees will be waived on February 1.

A hamburger fundraiser will be held that Wednesday to benefit the museum. Those interested may pre-order a plate for $7, which includes a burger, drink, and chips.

For more information on the museum, call (409) 787-4827 or visit http://www.nasacolumbiamuseum.com/.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Card skimmer found on pump number 3
Card skimmer found at diesel-only gas pump at Big’s Store in Lufkin
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Gov. Abbott issues executive order further banning vaccine mandates
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Lufkin Police Department warns of scam targeting Spanish-speaking community
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell on Facebook Sunday provided an update on Christopher Ramirez...
Grimes County Sheriff provides update on Christopher Ramirez
Jones Lake
Majority of algae removed from Jones Lake in Lufkin

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Keep the umbrella handy today
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
Vast majority of healthcare workers in Waco vaccinated
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
Grimes County toddler missing for 4 days finally comes home
William Davis Trial Day 10
WATCH: Alleged victim of William Davis testifies on condition after crash