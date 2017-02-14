East Texas Now Business Break
Fire marshal investigating blaze that gutted Lufkin home

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Feb. 14, 2017 at 1:44 AM CST
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A house in central Lufkin is a total loss after fire spread through the structure Monday night.

Source: KTRE staff
Source: KTRE staff

Sometime before 11:00 p.m., Lufkin firefighters from three stations were called to the 1100 block of Keltys Street, near the intersection of Glenn Avenue.

Source: KTRE viewer
Source: KTRE viewer

No one was inside the house at the time, according to Battalion Chief Leefran Skelton. A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters at the scene said no electric meter was attached to the house. However, they were told someone was living there.

