Fire marshal investigating blaze that gutted Lufkin home

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A house in central Lufkin is a total loss after fire spread through the structure Monday night.

Source: KTRE staff

Sometime before 11:00 p.m., Lufkin firefighters from three stations were called to the 1100 block of Keltys Street, near the intersection of Glenn Avenue.

Source: KTRE viewer

No one was inside the house at the time, according to Battalion Chief Leefran Skelton. A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters at the scene said no electric meter was attached to the house. However, they were told someone was living there.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.