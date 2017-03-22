No foul play suspected in fatal Lufkin house fire

Source: KTRE staff

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - According to Lufkin Fire officials, no foul play is suspected in a fire that left one person deed in south Lufkin Wednesday morning.

Around 4:12 a.m., Lufkin Fire Department crews responded to a home near the intersection of South Chestnut Street and Parkman Street, near Hall Grocery. The home was fully engulfed when officers arrived at the scene, according to Lufkin Police.

Lufkin Fire Marshal Keith Cole said they believe the fire started in a bedroom in the midway area of the house.

"We've been investigating there," Cole said. "You can tell the fire started there." The name of the deceased female has not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation. An Angelina County Justice of the Peace order an autopsy on the body. Cole stated that autopsy should be done tomorrow morning. Lufkin Police Criminal Investigations Division were also called to the fire. Cole said that is standard when there is a fatality. He stated there was a higher presence than normal due to several people stopping on their way into work.

"They heard there was a fatality so CID came out and it just so happened that a few more people showed up than normal," Cole said. "It made it look like something was going on that wasn't. It was just a normal fire that had a fatality."

