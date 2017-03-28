East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Game Wardens investigate illegal fishing nets in San Augustine Co.

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Mar. 28, 2017 at 1:03 AM CDT
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Game Wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have shut down an illegal fishing net operation in San Augustine County.

Authorities in San Augustine, Shelby, and Nacogdoches counties have been investigating illegal hoop nets being used in the Attoyac River for several months.

After days of surveillance, Game Wardens found several individuals were running hoop nets from a flat bottom boat, a news release stated. Multiple citations were issued and game wardens seized the nets.

