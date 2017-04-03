East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches Co. authorities monitoring high water on roadway

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Apr. 3, 2017 at 2:07 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Road crews with the Texas Department of Public Safety are monitoring a report of high water in northern Nacogdoches County.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, high water was reported on Farm-to-Market Road 95, about three miles north of Garrison.

Water was covering both lanes of the road, according to TxDOT.

Motorists were advised to take alternate routes through the area.

Storms had dumped several inches of rain on Deep East Texas throughout the day Sunday, leading to flooded streets and downed limbs and power lines.

