Several East Texas roads closed due to high water

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Law enforcement in multiple Deep East Texas communities are reporting road closures Wednesday due to high water and downed trees.

In Angelina County, Farm to Market Road 3150 in Lufkin is currently closed due to a wash out. The Texas Department of Transportation informed KTRE News around 7:40 P.M. Wednesday night. They are asking motorists to take alternate routes in this area. In Angelina County, Farm to Market Road 2497, also known as Ryan's Chapel Road, is under water. The Texas Department of Transportation is monitoring the roadway. One lane of U.S. Highway 69, south of Zavalla, is flooded near Hubert Cryer Road. A washout has been reported on FM 3159 in Angelina County. TxDOT is flagging traffic and starting repairs. Motorists are urged to be cautious and alert.

FM 3150 in Angelina County has had the support washed out, and the road is closed until further notice. TxDOT has barricaded it. Do not attempt to cross the wash out. Choose an alternate route.

FM 1818 is flooded at Biloxi Creek, Bear Creek and Little Buck Creek.

The fallen tree that had been blocking both lanes of FM 95 about four miles south of Martinsville ISD in Nacogdoches County has been cleared. All lanes are now open for traffic.

Power lines are down across FM 2259 three miles from SL 224 in Nacogdoches County. TxDOT is monitoring the situation, and the power company is responding to the scene.

TxDOT is reporting that U.S. Highway 59 in Shepherd and Goodrich is now open to traffic. It was previously closed because of flooding. The Sabine County Sheriff's Office reports Maple Street in the town of Pineland is closed due to high water. FM 2024 is also covered by water in several places. State Highway 87, near FM 3315 in Fairmount is closed due to high water, according to TxDOT. Part of FM 2866 was also impassible. In addition, FM 83 in Pineland between FM 1 and US 96 is flooded.

The sheriff's office also reported possible water over the roadway on Willow Oak Road in Hemphill. Sabine County deputies have closed a portion of FM 83 between FM 1 and U.S. Highway 96 in Pineland. State Highway 21 at Maddux Creek Bridge, near FM 330 and FM 3448 is flooded.

Sabine County deputies responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a downed tree on FM 2024. Information on possible injuries was not immediately available. Trees in the road were also reported on Texas Highway 87 at Redhill Lake, Odis Lowe Road, and FM 1592, about a mile north of State Highway 184.

In Jasper County, the intersection of U.S. Highway 96 and FM 363 in Kirbyville is impassable, according to Jasper Newton Sabine Counties Emergency Management. A water evacuation is being conducted in Cougar Country, north of Buna, the agency stated. Jasper County Road 382 near the FM 252 bridge is flooded and impassable. Water is also covering part of County Road 494.

In San Jacinto County, FM 3081 near FM 1725 is closed, according to TxDOT. There are also reports of high water on FM 2693 near the Walker County line.

In San Augustine County FM 353, 6 miles east of SH 147 and 2 miles west of SH 87, is closed after a road base failure. Heavy rain is forecast for parts of Deep East Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall overnight in southwest Louisiana.

