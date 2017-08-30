East Texas Now Business Break
High water evacuations continue for Polk Co. residents

A voluntary evacuation order remains in effect for portions of Polk County after heavy rains...
A voluntary evacuation order remains in effect for portions of Polk County after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey.
By Lane Luckie
Updated: Aug. 30, 2017 at 9:19 AM CDT
POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A voluntary evacuation order remains in effect for portions of Polk County after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Source: Texas Game Wardens of the Law Enforcement Divison of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Tuesday, law enforcement and Texas Game Wardens rescued stranded families by boat and assisted with evacuations.

The voluntary evacuation was issued for certain areas below the Lake Livingston Dam and along the Trinity River.

Source: Texas Game Wardens of the Law Enforcement Divison of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Wednesday morning Polk County Emergency Management reported issues with their telephone system. “We are actively working on the situation. Please continue trying to call in,” the agency posted on Facebook.

Source: Texas Game Wardens of the Law Enforcement Divison of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Residents can call (936) 327-6826.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

