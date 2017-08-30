High water evacuations continue for Polk Co. residents
Updated: Aug. 30, 2017 at 9:19 AM CDT
POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A voluntary evacuation order remains in effect for portions of Polk County after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Harvey.
Tuesday, law enforcement and Texas Game Wardens rescued stranded families by boat and assisted with evacuations.
The voluntary evacuation was issued for certain areas below the Lake Livingston Dam and along the Trinity River.
Wednesday morning Polk County Emergency Management reported issues with their telephone system. “We are actively working on the situation. Please continue trying to call in,” the agency posted on Facebook.
Residents can call (936) 327-6826.
Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.