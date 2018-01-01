East Texas Now Business Break
Multiple Angelina Co. crews respond to New Year’s house fire

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Jan. 1, 2018 at 7:43 AM CST
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Multiple Angelina County fire crews responded to a house fire early on New Year’s Day.

Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire Department
Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire Department

Around 12:17 a.m. Monday, a fire was reported in the 7200 block of Farm to Market Road 706 North, northwest of Lufkin.

Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire Department
Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire Department

Central and Hudson volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. Information about the extent of the damage or possible injuries was not immediately available.

