Multiple Angelina Co. crews respond to New Year’s house fire

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Multiple Angelina County fire crews responded to a house fire early on New Year’s Day.

Source: Hudson Volunteer Fire Department

Around 12:17 a.m. Monday, a fire was reported in the 7200 block of Farm to Market Road 706 North, northwest of Lufkin.

Central and Hudson volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. Information about the extent of the damage or possible injuries was not immediately available.

