Lufkin apartment residents allowed to return following discovery of bomb making materials

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Residents of a Lufkin apartment complex who were evacuated after officers discovered bomb-making materials have been given the all clear to return home, according to police. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to investigate the scene at the Silver Creek Apartments at 2605 South 1st Street. A welfare check was initially conducted around 5:30 p.m. Monday after water was reported dripping from an upstairs apartment into the downstairs unit.

(Source: KTRE staff)

Police say when they arrived they found that one of the suspects had been washing clothes in the bathtub and left the water running which overfilled the tub. "Patrol officers took two male suspects into custody – one on drug charges and the other on warrants - and discovered what they initially believed to be part of a methamphetamine lab," a news release stated.

Daniel Scott Standley. (Source: Lufkin Police)

The suspect arrested on drug charges has been identified as Matt Hopper, 37, of Lufkin. He was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous prescription drugs in addition to the materials consistent with bomb-making, according to Lufkin Police Department officials.

The second suspect has been identified as Daniel Scott Standley, 36, of Lufkin. He was arrested on a warrant for theft out of Tyler. The Lufkin Police Department Special Services Division responded to the scene and determined the items in question were bomb-making components. A Garland Police Department bomb squad was also assisting.

Six units in building two were evacuated early Tuesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the units in that building until the ATF can complete its investigation," Police Chief David Thomas said.

Additional charges are pending for both suspects.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.