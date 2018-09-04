Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County

It is with deepest sympathy I am informing you a Center High School Student perished in an automobile accident over the weekend. As details become available we will readily share them, however we should all be very respectful of the grieving family and friends. As Principal I want you to know we will have Counselors on site for any Student who needs help with the grieving process.

In addition to District Counseling Staff, members of local Faith Based organizations have been invited for availability at the request of Students. This tragedy catches us all in the midst of a long relaxing weekend. I cannot imagine the loss felt by the Family and those closest, we can only hope for peace and closure in the days to come. If you have any concerns or questions feel free to contact me at Center High school 936-598-6173.