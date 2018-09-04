Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 at 8:24 AM CDT
SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal wreck in Shelby County that killed a teenager. According to DPS, Emily Hernandez-Garcia, 17, of Center, died Sunday on Texas Highway 7, about a half-mile east of County Road 1211. Her 2008 Pontiac car was traveling east on Highway 7, then crossed the westbound lanes and struck a tree around 10:30 p.m., a news release stated. The crash was not discovered until around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Center High School Principal Matthew Gregory released a statement Monday morning:
It is with deepest sympathy I am informing you a Center High School Student perished in an automobile accident over the weekend. As details become available we will readily share them, however we should all be very respectful of the grieving family and friends. As Principal I want you to know we will have Counselors on site for any Student who needs help with the grieving process.
In addition to District Counseling Staff, members of local Faith Based organizations have been invited for availability at the request of Students. This tragedy catches us all in the midst of a long relaxing weekend. I cannot imagine the loss felt by the Family and those closest, we can only hope for peace and closure in the days to come. If you have any concerns or questions feel free to contact me at Center High school 936-598-6173.
