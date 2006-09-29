Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Space Shuttle Memorial

Debris from the Space Shuttle Columbia is collected and analyzed. (Source: NASA/Wikipedia)
Debris from the Space Shuttle Columbia is collected and analyzed. (Source: NASA/Wikipedia)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2006 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 29, 2006 at 1:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(News release) - U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert (TX-01) this week sponsored the Columbia Space Shuttle Memorial Study Act (H.R. 5692). The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a voice vote.

H.R. 5692 calls for a study to commemorate and memorialize the disintegration of the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered Earth's atmosphere in the spring of 2003. To do this, the bill initiates a study by the Secretary of the Interior to determine the suitability and feasibility of establishing memorials to the Space Shuttle Columbia on parcels of land in east Texas where major debris from the shuttle was recovered.

"Tragically, the wreckage was strewn over hundreds of miles of east Texas and the commitment of our citizens in the effort to recover as much of the wreckage as possible was pivotal in determining the cause of the incident," Gohmert said. "These contributions and the selfless contributions made by the crew of the Columbia deserve this recognition."

A similar bill sponsored by Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison (R-TX) has also passed the Senate. The study authorized in the House bill is a requirement of the federal government prior to the establishment of any new additions to the National Parks Service.

“This passage moves us very close to the realization of the vision of East Texans who reached out so graciously in the aftermath of the Columbia tragedy. Having a college classmate and friend whose wife was on the Columbia, I also have a personal interest in seeing this become a reality,” Gohmert added.

Rep. Gohmert’s good friend and classmate from Texas A&M University is Jon Clark who is the widower of Mission Specialist Laurel Blair Salton Clark.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said. He was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team.
SFA says 1 student critically injured, 1 killed in wreck north of Corrigan

Latest News

They ask if you recognize these people or have any information on this crime, call 903-852-6761.
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
City of Pasadena
Tornado damage reported in Pasadena
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
Jrmar Jefferson speaks with KLTV following his loss on Nov. 8, 2022.
Failed congressional candidate wants to run for mayor of Dallas
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as next sheriff